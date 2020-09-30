All major rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela & Mangla reservoirs are at elevation of 1547.14 feet and 1230.55 feet respectively i.e. 2.86 feet and 11.45 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet.

The Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs is 12.422 MAF (91.24 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

Trough of shallow Westerly Wave earlier reported over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low still persists over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the countryduring the next 24 hours. However, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain may occur over Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), Peshawar, Bannu & Kohat Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period.

No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours.