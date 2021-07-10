UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Major Rivers Continue To Run Normal: FFC

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

All major rivers continue to run normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 2.858 MAF (21.14 % of 13.516 MAF).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's strong trough of Westerly Wave over North-western Afghanistan lies over Northern Afghanistan with Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into the upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

The FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Faisalabad & D.

G. Khan Divisions of Punjab and Balochistan (Kalat Division) during the next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall events reported during the past 24 hours include: Hafizabad = 63 mm, Jhelum = 42 mm, Lasbela = 15 mm & Panjgur = 10 mm.

For the ensuing 72 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may also occur over Punjab (Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Sahiwal Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Hafizabad Jhelum Kalat Lasbela Panjgur May All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

50,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi develops strategy ..

21 minutes ago

RTA issues tender for 3 truck rest stops spanning ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

51 minutes ago

UAE an inspiring model in empowering people of det ..

1 hour ago

Billionaires Branson, Bezos ready for space trip

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.