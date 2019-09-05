All major rivers flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers continue to flow normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all main rivers continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1221.50 feet i.e. 20.50 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's monsoon low over Northwest Bay of Bengal has moved slightly Westwards and lies over Orissa (India). Seasonal low still persists over Balochistan. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Sargodha Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan, besides, low to medium flooding in the tributaries/local nullahs ofRiver Ravi (Ujh, Tarnah & Deg nullahs) during the same period.