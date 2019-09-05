UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Major Rivers Flow Normal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:13 PM

All major rivers flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers continue to flow normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1221.50 feet i.e. 20.50 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's monsoon low over Northwest Bay of Bengal has moved slightly Westwards and lies over Orissa (India). Seasonal low still persists over Balochistan. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Sargodha Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan, besides, low to medium flooding in the tributaries/local nullahs ofRiver Ravi (Ujh, Tarnah & Deg nullahs) during the same period.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Dam Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Malakand May August 2019 All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces playing conditions and code of condu ..

41 minutes ago

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

57 minutes ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

1 hour ago

Minister for expediting automation scheme for coop ..

3 minutes ago

SSP visits Qadamgah, other imambargahs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.