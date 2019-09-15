UrduPoint.com
All Major Rivers Flow Normal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1546.60 feet, whereas Mangla Dam is at elevation of 1221.60 feet.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 11.847 MAF (86.58 % of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Pakistan. Weak Seasonal Low persists over Northeastern Balochistan.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of country upto 3000 feet.

As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/ rain is expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Sargodha & Lahore Divisions of Punjab province during the same period.

