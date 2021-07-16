UrduPoint.com
All Major Rivers Flow Normal: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, there is no riverine flood situation and all the main rivers of the Indus River System (IRS) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 4.040 MAF (28.89% of Maximum Combined Live Storage of 13.516 MAF).

A fresh trough of strong Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Iran with weak Seasonal Low persisting over Northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet. It is very likely to become strong from 18th July 2021.

Yesterday's Monsoon low-pressure area over Southeastern parts of Maharashtra (India) lies over Southern parts of Mumbai (India) as upper air circulation.

Yesterday's upper air circulation over south of Karachi in Arabian Sea has become insignificant.

For the next 24 hours, the Flood Forecasting Division ( FFD), Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (D.

G. Khan Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Sindh including upper catchments of all the main rivers of Indus river system. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls may also occur over Balochistan province during the same period.

According to FFD, Lahore, fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with Heavy Falls at scattered places, Very Heavy Falls at isolated places and Extremely Heavy Falls at one or two places are expected over upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northern & Northeastern Punjab from July 19th to 21st besides, scattered thunderstorm/rain over upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Beas.

As a result, Medium to High Flood is expected in rivers Indus, Kabul including their tributaries/nullahs and Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division, besides High to Very High Flood in river Jhelum (upstream) and river Chenab including its associated tributaries/nullahs from July 20.

