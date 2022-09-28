All major rivers flow normal:FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said that all the major rivers of the Indus River System (i.e. rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are presently flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said that all the major rivers of the Indus River System (i.e. rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are presently flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report, Tarbela Dam is being maintained at its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since August 28, 2022. Mangla Reservoir, at present, is at elevation of 1190.40 feet against its MCL of 1242.00 feet.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla Reservoirs was 9.802 MAF (i.e. 72.82 % of total 13.

461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, weak seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan whereas light moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the next 24 hours, FFD has forecasted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum during the same period.