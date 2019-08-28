All major rivers flowing in normal state in Punjab: PDMA

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : All major rivers in the province on Wednesday were flowing in normal state as relief activities were continuing in flood-hit areas.

According to the Flood Forecasting division of Met department, isolated thunderstorm/rain was expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

It said that rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, were flowing in their normal flow and there was no threat of flood any where.

A Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesman said that timely measures, taken by the department, had averted flood losses.

He said that all-out measures were being taken to provide assistance to the flood-hit people and work was being carried out from provincial to tehsil levels.

More than 25,000 people and about 23,000 animals have been vaccinated in Kasur district during the past weeks, he added.