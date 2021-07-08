All major rivers flowing normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said that all major rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal at present with "No Riverine Flood Situation".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said that all major rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal at present with "No Riverine Flood Situation".

According to daily FFC report, present combined live storage of three main reservoirs is 20.73 % of the maximum value of 13.516 MAF, i.e. about 79% of storage space is available in these reservoirs.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal (India) and Arabian Sea are likely to start penetration into the upper parts of Pakistan during the next 24 hours.

Also a Strong Westerly Wave trough at the moment prevails over Afghanistan. Yesterday's Seasonal Low continues to exist over Northern Balochistan.

Mainly dry weather has been predicted by the Met Office over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Notwithstanding this, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum & Chenab with dust thunderstorm/rain at one or two places over Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions (Punjab) including Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

Except for Kakul=13 mm & Oghi=12 mm, no prominent rainfall event has been occurred during last 24 hours.

For the ensuing 72 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted moderate rainfall activity over Northern and Northeastern Punjab alongwith the upper catchments of all main rivers.

Rainfall activity over Pakistan is expected to enhance from Friday owing to likely penetration of moist currents from the Bay of Bengal (India) and Arabian Sea.

As a consequence, Moderate to Heavy rainfall at scattered place with Very Heavy Falls at one or two places over the upper catchments of all the major rivers have been predicted by FFD, Lahore from July12-14, besides over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore & D.G Khan Divisions (Punjab).

This may result into increase in inflows of Rivers Jhelum (up-stream) and Chenab including Nullahs of River Ravi, Chenab & Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division from 12th July 2021 onwards.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT, monitor the weather situation regularly and ensure fool proof precautionary measures to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damage to public & private properties.