UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Major Rivers Flowing Normally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

All major rivers flowing normally

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on WednesdayTarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1221.25 feet i.e. 20.75 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's monsoon low over Northern Bay of Bengal has moved Westwards and lies over Northwestern Bay of Bengal. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan. Trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northeastern Afghanistan. Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

No significant rainfall has been reported during the past 24 hours except for 16 mm in Mandi Bahauddin

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Afghanistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Dam Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Malakand May August 2019 All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Wall Street Exchange opens new branch in Hor Al An ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, India vow to take bilateral ties to new le ..

2 minutes ago

19 held over pillion riding; FRP police constable ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner DI Khan directs completion of develop ..

2 minutes ago

Banking sector sees $5B net profit in Jan-Jun

3 minutes ago

Three killed in separate road accidents in Faisala ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.