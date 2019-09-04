All major rivers flowing normally

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on WednesdayTarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1221.25 feet i.e. 20.75 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's monsoon low over Northern Bay of Bengal has moved Westwards and lies over Northwestern Bay of Bengal. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan. Trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northeastern Afghanistan. Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

No significant rainfall has been reported during the past 24 hours except for 16 mm in Mandi Bahauddin