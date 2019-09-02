All major rivers flowing normally :FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1220.70 feet i.e. 21.30 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Sunday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the Pakistan has moved away Eastwards. Weak seasonal low prevails over Northern Balochistan. A fresh monsoon low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into Southern parts of the country upto 5000 feet and weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are also penetrating into Sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 3000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls may also occur over Southern & Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

Light to moderate flooding is expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G.Khan Division during the next 24 to 48 hours.