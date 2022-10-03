UrduPoint.com

All Major Rivers Run Normal: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, the combined live storage of country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 9.405 MAF (i.e. 69.87 % of total 13.461 MAF).

Weak westerly wave earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas with weak seasonal low lying over Northeastern Balochistan.

At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into central parts of Pakistan up to 3000 feet.

Flood Forecasting Division Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.

More Stories From Pakistan

