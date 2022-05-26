All major roads open for both sides traffic: ITP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has said that main arteries including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue and Murree Road are all opened for both sides of traffic.

In a message the spokesman of ITP said that Red Zone entry is allowed from Margalla Road only.

However, congestion may be observed, keep margin time of 15 minutes to avoid delays.