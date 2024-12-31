Open Menu

All Major School Chains To Purchase Compulsory Buses By Jan 13

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) All major schools in the province has been instructed to purchase buses by January 13, otherwise action will be taken against schools that do not purchase buses.

School Education Department spokesperson told APP on Tuesday that in a recent meeting it was decided that all schools must purchase buses to facilitate the pick-up and drop-off of students from private schools. It is worth mentioning here that the meeting was attended by a large number of private school owners from across the city. Former provincial education minister Mian Imran Masood and deputy District Education Officer (DEO) Mirza Ghulam Hussain were specially invited in the meeting to present their ideas and proposals.

M. Shahid Noor, Malik Khalid, Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Kashif Mirza and others owners of the private schools were present among the private school owners in decision making meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary Schools Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo in a recent statement has said that after the winter vacations, children will be given pick and drop in buses. All major school chains will have to purchase buses by January 13. Khalid Nazir Wattoo further said that no concession will be given to private schools in the matter of purchasing buses.

