All Markets Remain Closed Due To Coronavirus Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::All bazaars and markets in Faisalabad remained closed and business activities suspended on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that after decision of the Punjab government, shopkeepers and traders started closure of their shops and business activities from Saturday night and no shop was opened on Sunday especially in downtown area around Clock Tower Chowk.

However, in peripheral areas of Faisalabad city, some traders and shopkeepers opened their shops on Sunday morning but when the officers of local administration contacted them, they also closed down their business activities.

However, eatery shops, bakeries, chicken shops, mutton shops, beef shops, milk shops, vegetable shops, fruit shops, petrol pumps and medical stores are working as usual in the city and other areas of Faisalabad, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that markets, bazaars restaurants, shopping malls and public places in Faisalabad will remain closed till 9am of March 24.

The Punjab government orders will be implemented in in letter and spirit and no one would be allowed to violate it, he added.

