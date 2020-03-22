UrduPoint.com
All Markets, Shopping Malls And Parks Closed In Sargodha

Sun 22nd March 2020

All markets, shopping malls and parks closed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :All markets, shopping malls and parks across the city were closed on Sunday in the Sargodha district on the orders of the Punjab government.

According to details, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus the Punjab Government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts across the province to be close all the shopping malls and markets in their districts for two days.

In this connection on Sunday all the markets and bazaar including Faisel bazaar, Katchery bazaar, Amin bazaar,urdu bazaar, Karkhana bazaar and all the shopping malls in City were closed and tightened security arrangements were taken by the district administration and police contingent were also present in markets.

