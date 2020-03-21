UrduPoint.com
All Markets, Shopping Malls To Remain Closed From Saturday To Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

All markets, shopping malls to remain closed from Saturday to Tuesday

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Punjab Momin Agha in exercise of powers under Section 144(6) of , in addition to the restrictions already imposed, ordered that all markets, shopping malls and restaurants shall remain closed with effect from 9.00 PM Saturday 21.03.2020 till 9.00 AM Tuesday 24.03.2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Punjab Momin Agha in exercise of powers under Section 144(6) of , in addition to the restrictions already imposed, ordered that all markets, shopping malls and restaurants shall remain closed with effect from 9.00 PM Saturday 21.03.2020 till 9.00 AM Tuesday 24.03.2020.

In view of experts' advice regarding 'social distancing measures' and to avoid public contact over the long weekend all markets, shopping malls and restaurants shall remain closed.

The order is not applicable to pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, grocery stores, karyana stores, bakeries, atta chakkis, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops, petrol pumps while chicken and meat shops, fruits & vegetable shops and all kind of mandis including grain, fruit and vegetable.

Furthermore, take away/home delivery service from restaurants shall be allowed. This order shall remain in force in the entire province of Punjab with immediate effect till 9:00 AM Tuesday up to 24.03.2020 unless modified.

