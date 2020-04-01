UrduPoint.com
All Masajid In Peshawar Minimizes Number Of Faithful, Members Of Tableeghi Jamaat Are Human

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:40 PM

All masajid in Peshawar minimizes number of faithful, members of Tableeghi Jamaat are human

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The ulema (religious scholars) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended full support to the government and are strictly following instruction to restrict the spreading of the virus by minimizing the gathering in their respective masajid.

According to detailed discussions and consultation with Ulema-e-Karam by the officials of Relief and Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, the entry of the faithfuls has been minimized to the masajid across Peshawar only to avoid large gathering which is a sources of spreading coronavirus.

The step being taken by KP government aimed at restricting the spread of virus by further minimizing people's movement and gathering and the Ulema-e-Karam are following the same.

During a visit to different masajid, the decision of minimizing people for prayers has been followed, however, in some masajid, situated in the suburban areas of the provincial capital, there were more worshipers.

An Imam masjid when asked to comment, he wished not to be named, urging the people to follow the decision taken for the larger interest of the people because a large gathering was considered as a source of spreading coronavirus.

People can offer prayers at their homes instead of visiting masajid and pray to Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus that badly hit the mankind, he added.

He said propaganda against Tableeghi Jamaat on social media should be stopped as they were the only source spreading good things among the people. He said the social media have started negativity against hundreds and thousands of Tableeghi Jamaat members, whose sole aim was to bring people close to islam.

He said the Tableeghi Jamaat literally was an Islamic missionary movement that focuses on urging Muslims to return to practicing their religion as it was practiced during the lifetime of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and particularly in matters of rituals, dress and personal behaviour.

He said that any step taken in this connection related to spreading of COVID19 should be discussed directly with the scholars of Tableeghi Jamaat in their respectively city and then further correspondence can also be done with the Shura (consultative body) of Tableeghi Jamaat.

