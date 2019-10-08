UrduPoint.com
All Masalak Ulema Board Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

All Masalak Ulema Board meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :All Masalak Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Muhammmad Asim Makhdoom has said that the board has always taken decisions in the interest of the country.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the board at Jamia Siddiquia Sirajul Aloom here on Tuesday. He said that the board had always took a stand against politics of anarchy and disorder.

He said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had contacted the leadership of the All Masalak Ulema Board for participating in his so-called Azadi March. However, a five-member committee had been constituted which would decide about joining the march or not, he added.

It was decided in the meeting, the board will hold Syed Hajver Conference about the services of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush in November.

Qari Ahmad Shakeel Siddiqui, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Maulana Shakil-ur-Rehmand Nasir and others attended the meeting.

