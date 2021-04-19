All measures being taken for promotion of tree plantation: DC

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali on Monday said that all possible measures were being taken for ensuring and promoting tree plantation under Clean and Green Pakistan.

He along with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanvir planted a tree in front of UAF Vice Chancellor Office. ADC Headquarter Muhammad Khalid, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications (PRP) UAF Dr Jalal Arif, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr. Muhammad Javed, Director PHA Abdullah Nisar, Dr Adnan Younis and others attended.

The DC said that trees were a beautiful masterpiece of nature and local administration was taking all tangible measures to make the campaign successful through joint efforts.

He said that district administration was implementing tree plantation campaign in a true manner, adding that public participation was also imperative to achieve the results.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Tanveer said that the university had planted 25,000 saplings in the last financial year. He lauded the measures being taken under the Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to address the climate changes and environmental issues. He said that a massive plantation drive was carried out this year at the main and sub-campuses. He said that climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people.

Dr Jalal Arif said that UAF and district government had taken the hallmarks step for the plantation and to beatify the city and campus with green landscape.

