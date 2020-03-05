All measures to be made at larger in interest of Sukkur: Mayor

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh on Thursday has said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover, inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh on Thursday has said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover, inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his office. He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders.

The Mayor also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.