All Medical Facilities Being Provided To Flood Victims: DC

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak on Thursday said all the medical facilities were being provided to the flood victims in Pai area

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak on Thursday said all the medical facilities were being provided to the flood victims in Pai area.

In a statement issued here, he said following the directions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, the medical campuses had been set up by the District Health Office at three places.

The hundreds of flood victims were being provided medical treatment at these campuses.

While the deputy district health officer was overseeing all campuses.

In addition, a large quantity of medicines had also been delivered to these campuses.

