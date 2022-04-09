UrduPoint.com

All Members Of PTI Standing Firm With CM KP: Zahir Shah Toru

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 06:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Secretary for Information MPA Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday in his reaction to a no trust motion of opposition parties against Chief Minister Khyber Mahmood Khan, said that the opposition would not be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

He said that the joint opposition will face disgrace as the PTI has eradicated the dirty culture of buying and selling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the opposition will get a response of mistrust that will be remembered by their descendants.

He said that KP belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and will remain in future also.

Zahir Shah Toru claimed that some members of the opposition will also be with us and will not support the opposition in the confidence motion of the opposition.

The opposition will face humiliation and embarrassment during voting of no confidence in KP assembly.

He said that the PTI has defeated the opposition in the second phase of local bodies' elections in KP.

He said that the people have trusted the PTI as the government has provided free treatment to millions of poor people through a great scheme like health card and other welfare projects.

