All Members Of Ruling Party Declare Assets Before Concerned Department: Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that all special assistants and advisors to the prime minister had already declared their assets before the concerned department.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said all the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government were accountable before public. There was no ambiguity about assets or property, he said adding that the Senate website had all information regarding assets of SAPMs.

As far as my property details was concerned, he said: "My wife had a flat in Spain." "We did not hide anything from the public, " he stated. To a question, the SAPM said that national accountability bureau (NAB), was an independent institution of the country and it was working without discrimination.

