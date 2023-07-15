Open Menu

All Minorities Living In Pakistan Have Fundamental Rights: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :All the minorities living in Pakistan have all the fundamental rights, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday.

Addressing the participants of Eid Milan Party organized by Christian community, the Commissioner said that the celebration of Eid Milan Party by the Christian community was a proof that we were all united.

The purpose of organizing the Eid Milan Party is to promote love and tolerance at interfaith level, he said adding, the aim of such events is to promote positive thinking at the social level.

The Commissioner said that the interfaith harmony was essential for national development and peace, which highlighted the atmosphere of brotherhood in the homeland.

Liaquat Ali Chatha said the Christian community is well represented in the Interfaith Committee. "Pakistan is a safe country for the minorities where everyone has religious freedom. We strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden," the Commissioner said and demanded strict measures to prevent such incidents at the global level.

