All model schools of merged districts of KP to work under E&SE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :All Governor Model Schools of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been placed under the control of Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) of the province.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday that the longstanding issue of Scholarship of medical students of merged areas would be resolved soon.

To a question, he said that Governor Model school was a mega project for the people of merged areas to uplift the poor segments of the society with the quality of education.

He said that incumbent government had launched various educational programs for the backward areas of the province and stressing over the promotion of technical education.