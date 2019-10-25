All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corrupt politicians: Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Sheikh Rasheed sided with former President Asif Ali Zardari while lashing out at Sharif brothers in his media talk.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 25th, 2019) , Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday showed more leniency on former President Asif Ali Zardari as compared to former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that Zardari is more ill than Nawaz Sharif but he was serving his sentence more like a common man.

Sheikh Rasheed, who was once very close to the PML-N leaders and learnt political tactics from Nawaz Sharif, lashed out at Sharif brothers.

"It is not for the first time that attempts are being made to take former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif abroad," said Sheikh Rasheed adding that " Whenever Nawaz Sharif fell ill demands for his shifting to abroad got momentum,".

Sheikh Rasheed expressed these views while talking to media on Friday. He also strongly criticized JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that " he is not taking out march for islam, he is doing it for Islamabad,".

Sheikh Rasheed while referring to opposition parties' leaders said that they all had been waiting for an NRO.



"All movements would die down if PM Khan offers them NRO right at this moment," said Sheikh Rasheed.



It may be mentioned here that Nawaz was allowed bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on medical grounds and on the other side, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government would obey the court’s orders if it allowed Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

She stated a plane was ready to fly in any doctor the Sharif family wanted from abroad to treat Nawaz.

“Nawaz’s health is the priority—politics comes second,” she further said.

However, Sheikh Rasheed did not make any open comment on Nawaz Sharif's recent bail from the high court.



Political scenario at this moment is very hot as PML-N Supremo is set be free very soon while the other opposition parties are also gathering their strength against the government.