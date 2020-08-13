All mosques, offices under Auqaf dept to be illuminated on Independence Day

The Punjab Auqaf department is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional fervor and enthusiasm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Auqaf department is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional fervor and enthusiasm.

According to the department's spokesman, all offices and mosques under the Auqaf department including Data Darbar Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Wazir Khan Mosque, Muslim Mosque, Hazrat Mian Mir Mosque and other mosques would be illuminated on the occasion.

Special prayers will be offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and resolution of the long-standing Kashmir issue.