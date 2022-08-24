UrduPoint.com

All MPs Active To Resolve Issues Of Flood-hit People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

All MPs active to resolve issues of flood-hit people: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah said on Wednesday that parliamentarians belonging to south Punjab were active in resolving people's problems in flood affected areas.

He appreciated the constitution of disaster management committee and said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was himself monitoring the flood situation, adding that the CM was in touch with departments concerned.

Abbas said that parliamentarians were taking steps in rescue and rehabilitation work. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were also helping the flood-hit people. The minister said that the government would not leave alone the flood affected people in this time of trial, adding that after assessment of their losses, compensation would be given to them.

