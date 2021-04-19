All Muslims in Pakistan are the Respect guardians of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Social activist Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that The promotion of anarchy in the country' pursuit of political goals and against the arrest of a single individual is by no means acceptable

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Social activist Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that The promotion of anarchy in the country' pursuit of political goals and against the arrest of a single individual is by no means acceptable.

He said that state is prior than self interests. He more added All Muslims in Pakistan are the Respect guardians of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).