All must unite to eliminate extremism, sectarian violence: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday stressed that we all must unite to eliminate extremism and sectarian violence.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Tehreek-e-Nifaz Fiqa Jafariya (TNFJ) at Governor House, led by Provincial President Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, included senior vice president Maulana Malik Ijlal al-Hyderi, provincial vice president Zulfiqar Haider Jameel, Advocate Zulnoorain Haider, and other members.

The TNFJ delegation raised several important issues concerning the security and welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the nation as a whole.

They demanded the full implementation of all clauses of the National Action Plan to ensure lasting peace and the complete eradication of terrorism in the province and across Pakistan.

The delegation also called for the practical banning of proscribed organizations, enhancing the security of the Peshawar-Parachinar road, constructing alternative routes for the residents of Parachinar, and halting cross-border infiltration.

They further brought up the deteriorating condition of the Mir Ahmed Shah Shrine in Orakzai, and to restore the road leading to the shrine and carry out necessary repairs.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that maintaining peace and order in the province was a shared responsibility.

He expressed optimism about the collective efforts to bring peace to the region soon. "We all must unite to eliminate extremism and sectarian violence. The people of our province are peaceful and peace-loving," he said.

The Governor also emphasized the natural beauty and resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which attract people from across the country.

"Our province has been blessed by Allah with immense beauty and resources, and its rich culture and natural wonders draw visitors from far and wide," he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep concern over the security situation in Parachinar and assured that he was in constant contact with local authorities and the people there. "We must move forward as Muslims and Pakistanis, united in the fight against extremism and sectarian violence," the Governor concluded.

Meanwhile, delegation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Jirga, led by the Jirga Chairman Khalid Ayub and delegation of Buner University also called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor on the deteriorating conditions of universities in the province and other pressing issues.

While addressing the delegations, Governor Kundi acknowledged the challenges faced by the province, saying that resolving these issues, along with empowering women and engaging the youth, was a top priority for the provincial government.

He emphasized that after the 18th Amendment, powers had shifted to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, leaving the provincial government with limited authority on several matters.

On the issue of university appointments, the Governor mentioned that the appointment of Vice Chancellors was a serious matter, and he had openly expressed his concerns regarding the process.

He clarified that university appointments were made based on summaries sent by the Chief Minister's office, in accordance with established procedures.

"The appointment of Vice Chancellors is a serious issue, and I have expressed my reservations openly. These appointments are made based on the summary sent by the Chief Minister," he said.

Governor Kundi also condemned incidents of harassment at universities, emphasizing that such cases would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He assured that no form of injustice would be accepted in the universities, and efforts would be made to address the concerns of staff, faculty, and students.

"Any form of harassment or mistreatment at universities will not be tolerated. We will leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues faced by staff, teachers, and students," he affirmed.

Discussing the overall security situation in the province, the Governor said that the situation could not be improved by isolated events, such as the release of leaders or rallies.

He stressed the need for collective action to ensure peace, promote education, health, and communication infrastructure.

"Peace in the province cannot be restored by isolated events like protests or the release of individuals. We need to focus on ensuring peace, improving education, health, and communication facilities across the province," he said.

Governor Kundi also expressed confidence in the talent present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging everyone to support and nurture this potential.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has talent in every sector, and it is our responsibility to support and foster it," he added.

