All my statements about the State of Madina had been consistent: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The prime minister said he had promised the nation about his vision of the State of Madina, in which the downtrodden and poor segments of society were lifted and taken care of

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The prime minister said he had promised the nation about his vision of the State of Madina, in which the downtrodden and poor segments of society were lifted and taken care of.

Deflating the opposition leaders' criticism, he said he did not mind their words and cited a maxim 'mind over matter'.

Imran Khan said Khawaja Asif as the foreign minister claimed during an interview with the Asia Society that his party (PML-N) was liberal but the PTI had religious affiliations.

"Indeed, such leaders are liberally corrupt," the prime minister maintained and regretted that for decades such-like leaders in order to save their skin had been repeatedly pronouncing during the US visits that they were the only liberals while the others were hardliners.

"Take out all my statements about the State of Madina, which had been consistent," he said, adding for the first time he had told the United Nations General Assembly about the functions of the Riasat-e-Madina, which was created on the principles of equity, equality, justice, compassion, social security and lifting of the conditions of downtrodden.

He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) raised the moral standards of his people. But in Pakistan, during the last 30 years, corrupt regimes had degraded the morality, he added.

The prime minister also referred to Nawaz Sharif's claims, which he had made as prime minister in the National Assembly about his properties.

All his documents later proved as fake in the Supreme Court, including the Qatari letter, he said, adding when the leader of the country lied about his money laundering and plundering of the public money what kind of moral values they had cultivated and what message they sent abroad.

The people like Khawja Asif were not democrats as they kept on defending such corrupt elements, who had been convicted by the Supreme Court, he maintained.

He said the prime minister, foreign minister and defence minister all had been working as employees abroad, which even did not happen in a banana republic. They were not being paid with salaries but something else.

How the country's burden of loan ballooned from Rs 6 trillion to Rs 30 trillion in a decade during their governments, the prime minister questioned.