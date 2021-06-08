UrduPoint.com
All NADRA Centres To Issue Vaccination Certificates: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 07:48 PM

All NADRA Centres to issue vaccination certificates: NCOC

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates can now be issued from all centres of NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday informed that COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates can now be issued from all centres of NADRA.

In a Tweet, NCOC asked the people who had been vaccinated, to visit any NADRA centre or download certificate from http://nims.

nadra.gov.pk.

However, in another Tweet, NCOC while sharing the statistics of vaccine across the country, said that a total of 353,068 had been administered till June 07,2021.

The Tweet further said that a total of 9,559,910 vaccines had been administered till now.

