UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All NADRA Centres To Issue Vaccination Certificates: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 10:46 PM

All NADRA centres to issue vaccination certificates: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday informed the public that they could get the COVID-19 vaccination certificates from all centres of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday informed the public that they could get the COVID-19 vaccination certificates from all centres of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The NCOC, in a tweet, said: "COVID Vaccination Certificates can now be issued from all centers of NADRA. Just visit any NADRA center or download certificate from http://nims.nadra.gov.pk."In another Tweet, the NCOC shared the vaccine statistics:" Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 7 June: 353,068. Total vaccine administered till now: 9,559,910."

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit June All From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company employee killed ..

1 minute ago

On this World Oceans Day; let's pledge to protect ..

1 minute ago

Decision of Airlines to Avoid Belarus Creates Thre ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Green Tractor Program brings revolutio ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims six more lives

6 minutes ago

Lahore to be made clean, beautiful as per PM Imran ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.