All NADRA centres to issue vaccination certificates: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday informed the public that they could get the COVID-19 vaccination certificates from all centres of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The NCOC, in a tweet, said: "COVID Vaccination Certificates can now be issued from all centers of NADRA. Just visit any NADRA center or download certificate from http://nims.nadra.gov.pk."In another Tweet, the NCOC shared the vaccine statistics:" Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 7 June: 353,068. Total vaccine administered till now: 9,559,910."