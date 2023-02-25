UrduPoint.com

All National Institutions Are Equally Respectable: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

All national institutions are equally respectable: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that all national institutions are equally respectable for every person.

Talking to a private television channel, he said all the institutions should work under their domain. He said that the judiciary is an important institution but political matters should be discussed and resolved at a parliamentary forum.

Commenting on the reservations of lawyers, he said the Chief Justice of Pakistan should listen to the objection raised by the lawyers. To a question, he said contempt of the court is a powerful tool in the judicial system. To another question regarding elections in two provinces, he said elections should be held as per the constitution and schedule of the election commission. He further stated that ECP is responsible to conduct transparent elections in the country.

