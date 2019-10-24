UrduPoint.com
All Necessary Arrangements Finalized To Welcome Sikh Community In Kartarpur: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

All necessary arrangements finalized to welcome Sikh community in Kartarpur: Governor

Governor Punjab Chauhdry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Pakistan had made all necessary arrangements to welcome Sikh Community in Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chauhdry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Pakistan had made all necessary arrangements to welcome Sikh Community in Kartarpur.

The Sikh community was preparing to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev and in that regard, a special program was being prepared at Kartarpur in next month, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan and India had signed Sikh border crossing agreement.

About development of Kartarpur corridor, the Governor said that Rs fifteen billion had been spent on the project.

Chaudhry M Sarwar said that a large number of Sikh people would attend the ceremony, coming from various parts of the world including India.

The Sikh community living across the world had welcomed the opening of Kartarpur corridor, he added.

About water projects in Punjab, he said the present government was determined to providing clean drinking water to the people of the province.

He said that a huge amount had been spent on the project during the period of Pakistan Muslim League-N, adding that there was a serious need to maintain this large scale project.

The Governor said a special attention was being paid to water projects so that people could avail clean drinking water at their doorsteps.

To a question, he said "We have a wish to transfer the powers to local governments so that the problems of the people at lower level could be addressed in proper manner."

