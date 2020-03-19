UrduPoint.com
All Necessary Arrangements Made To Shift Coronavirus Patients To Isolation Centers: Shahwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Liaqat Shahwani on Thursday said the provincial government had made all necessary arrangements to shift the rising number of patients detected with the coronavirus symptoms to isolation centers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a total of 81 confirmed coronavirus patients were placed in the special centers for ensuring required treatment so that spread of the virus could be restricted.

The government had already made unprecedented measures to confine people from attending the social gatherings, he stated. The awareness campaign launched by the government was continuing unabated, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

