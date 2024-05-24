All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman Friday dismissed rumors about the erection of a fence in the coastal city of Gwadar, labeling such claims are baseless

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman Friday dismissed rumors about the erection of a fence in the coastal city of Gwadar, labeling such claims are baseless.

Talking to APP, Rehman categorically denied any ongoing or future plans for constructing a fence in Gwadar.

The DC emphasized that the government was committed to provide all necessary facilities to the local population, ensuring their freedom of movement within the city.

He mentioned that false rumors are being spread by certain political groups, obscuring the facts from the public.

Addressing the concerns about the so-called fence, Rehman clarified that a temporary trench was dug as a security measure, which has been misrepresented as a fence by some factions for propaganda purposes.

DC Gwadar further noted that before initiating work on the trench, the local community was taken into confidence to ensure transparency and cooperation.