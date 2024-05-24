Open Menu

All Necessary Measures Taken For Gwadar Security: DC

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 07:24 PM

All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman Friday dismissed rumors about the erection of a fence in the coastal city of Gwadar, labeling such claims are baseless

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman Friday dismissed rumors about the erection of a fence in the coastal city of Gwadar, labeling such claims are baseless.

Talking to APP, Rehman categorically denied any ongoing or future plans for constructing a fence in Gwadar.

The DC emphasized that the government was committed to provide all necessary facilities to the local population, ensuring their freedom of movement within the city.

He mentioned that false rumors are being spread by certain political groups, obscuring the facts from the public.

Addressing the concerns about the so-called fence, Rehman clarified that a temporary trench was dug as a security measure, which has been misrepresented as a fence by some factions for propaganda purposes.

DC Gwadar further noted that before initiating work on the trench, the local community was taken into confidence to ensure transparency and cooperation.

Related Topics

Gwadar All From Government

Recent Stories

There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the coun ..

There's no room for anarchy and unrest in the country,nor can the state afford i ..

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squa ..

Pakistan confirm ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

4 minutes ago
 IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

IPRI, OGDCL enter in collaboration

47 seconds ago
 Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC ..

Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told

23 minutes ago
 Karachi's historical building declared as national ..

Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor

23 minutes ago
 NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders co ..

NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..

23 minutes ago
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leader ..

PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme

23 minutes ago
 19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed

19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed

23 minutes ago
 KP budget 2024-25 at a glance

KP budget 2024-25 at a glance

23 minutes ago
 Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secreta ..

Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health

23 minutes ago
 Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Atto ..

Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock

27 minutes ago
 Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma ..

Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan