All necessary medicines, snake, dog-bite vaccines made available at flood medical camps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Health and Population Secretary Nadia Saqib, an emergency action plan has been finalized to ensure round-the-clock medical services to flood-affected communities across South Punjab.

Senior officers have been deputed across affected districts to supervise relief efforts, including the availability of vaccines for snake and dog bites as well as essential medicines.

Special Secretary Health and Population South Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain, is personally leading the monitoring of medical relief camps in the flood-hit areas.

To strengthen coordination with local administrations, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and field offices, a flood

emergency control room has been activated at the health department south Punjab and will remain responsive through contact number 061-9330887.

All leaves of health officers, medical, and paramedical staff have been cancelled until further notice.

Officials said, all District Health Authorities are on high alert to provide uninterrupted medical facilities, with special focus on preventive and emergency care for flood victims. Hussain stressed that all available resources and manpower are being mobilized to ensure timely and effective healthcare delivery in the region.