All necessary steps being taken to launch ML-One rail track project: Zaman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Chief ML-One Rail track Project, Zaffar Zaman Ranjha on Friday said that the caretaker government is taking all necessary steps to launch the ML-One trail track project in Pakistan.

Ground-breaking of the project would be held in the next few weeks, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Caretaker government has reviewed the ML-One rail track project in a recent meeting, he said. In the first phase, he said we would start work on the double track to speed up the rail system from Karachi to Multan. In the second phase, he said we would initiate the work from Multan to Peshawar.

More than 1400 kilometer rail track system would be completed in a seven to eight-year period, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that the government is willing to launch the ML-One rail track project without further delay.