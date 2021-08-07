All needed to work together for betterment of Karachi: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that everyone must work together for the betterment of the city and efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people.

While inaugurating the vaccination center at Karachi Press Club, he said that he would continue all possible cooperation with the journalist community .

President Karachi Press Club Muhammad Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, members of the governing committee and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

"Everyone should work together to save ourselves from novel coronavirus so that the situation improves and we can get out of the lockdown and lead a normal life to move the city towards its former glory," he said.

He said that after the establishment of the center in Karachi Press Club, journalists and their families would be able to get vaccinated easily and the government is also trying to provide maximum facilities to the citizens in this regard.

"I request all journalists to take advantage of this facility and get vaccinated," he said.

Barrister Wahab also asked the people to use masks and follow SOPs to attend events. He said that the journalist community has a very important responsibility and like other departments, their services are considered as essential services.

"The role that our journalist community is playing in providing awareness across the city is commendable," he added.

Secretary Karachi Press Club Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti thanked the Sindh government for setting up the Vaccination Center and said that the establishment of the center in the Press Club has provided the best facility to KPC members and the journalist community.

He hoped that the establishment of this center will benefit from the entire journalist community.

He thanked Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for coming to KPC.