All New COVID Cases In Karachi To Be Referred To Field Isolation Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh government has decided that all positive cases of coronavirus diseases (COVID-19), asymptomatic or mild symptomatic, will be referred to Field Isolation Center, Expo-Karachi, from Wednesday.

The decision is due to increase in the number of cases reported from different parts of the port city.

Medical superintendents, of the hospitals have, however, been strictly advised to keep the coronavirus positive cases, with moderate or severe symptoms, at the isolation wards in their respective facilities.

Karachi on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID and each being traced as that of local transmission.

