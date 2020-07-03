UrduPoint.com
All NGOs Have To Ensure Renewal Of Registration Afresh

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

All non-governmental and welfare organisations which were already registered with Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department, Government of Punjab would have also to get them registered with the department under Punjab Charity Act 2018

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :All non-governmental and welfare organisations which were already registered with Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department, Government of Punjab would have also to get them registered with the department under Punjab Charity Act 2018.

According to a press release issued by Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department Bahawalpur region, on the directives of the Punjab government, all NGOs and welfare organisations would have to get them registered with Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department under Punjab Charity Act 2018. "The organizations which were already registered with the department would have also to get them registered under Punjab Charity Act 2018," it said.

Date for online registration is set from 5th July 2020 to 15 August 2020. "The organizations which do not get their registration under Punjab Charity Act 2018 would not be allowed to function," the press release further said.

