All Nine Terrorists Killed As Combing, Clearance Operation At PAF Training Air Base Mianwali Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

All nine terrorists killed as combing, clearance operation at PAF Training Air Base Mianwali concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Combing and clearance operation at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said here on Saturday.

The successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base early Saturday.

"No damage has been done to any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack."

"The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan's Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat," the ISPR added.

