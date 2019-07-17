All on-going schemes to be completed within stipulated time period

All on-going schemes and projects would be completed within their stipulated time period which is the basic right of masses

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :All on-going schemes and projects would be completed within their stipulated time period which is the basic right of masses.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal Maan here on Wednesday.

He said that local administration was taking solid steps to provide maximum facilities to masses.

All development schemes would upgrade the standard of living of the people.

He was chairing the meeting of District Development Committee besides others Deputy Director Bilal Shaukat, Xen PHED Amjad Ali, Chief Executive officer District education Authority Raja Tariq Mehmood, Exen Building Muhammad Tahir Khan, District Information Officer Syed Suleman Hussain were attended the meeting.

He said that all other health schemes would also be completed within specific time.

