All Options Available To Bring No-confidence Move In Punjab: Shaza Fatima

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 09:42 PM

All options available to bring no-confidence move in Punjab: Shaza Fatima

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the opposition parties could use all the options for bringing the no-confidence move in the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent chief minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the opposition parties could use all the options for bringing the no-confidence move in the Punjab Assembly against the incumbent chief minister.

All options are available to bring a no-confidence move in the Punjab Assembly, she said while talking to a private news channel.

At the moment, she said, the Federal government was engaged in relief and rehabilitation works.

"We are paying full attention to rehabilitate the flood affected persons," she added.

Expressing concerns over the politicking of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she said, the people were suffering from flood devastation and the PTI was busy in organizing public meetings for personal gains.

In reply to a question about resignations' issue of the PTI members from the National Assembly, she said the PTI should utilize the right option for tendering resignation from the assemblies.

She suggested that PTI should sit in the parliament to play the role as the opposition. About audio-leaks, she said investigations were underway and after completion of the report everything would be disclosed before the public.

