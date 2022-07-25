All options to be considered for making people economically self-reliant: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that his government would consider all available options to make people economically self-reliant by activating different sectors on modern lines

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that his government would consider all available options to make people economically self-reliant by activating different sectors on modern lines.

In a statement issued on Monday the PM said, "Production sector was the center of focus in the budget and the basic aim was to raise production so that the state revenue increases and our demands/needs are met at local level".

He said that it was for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir that agricultural and livestock graduates were being provided assistance in obtaining loans from banks for model farming.

The markup of these loans, he said, would be borne by the Azad Kashmir government. Similarly, he said, 30,000 people with low-income would be provided interest-free loans worth 1 billion rupees. These initiatives would be instrumental in reducing poverty and unemployment in the region, he added.

Sardar Ilyas said the farmers will be given a subsidy of more than Rs. 70.2 million which would enable farmers to buy the highest milk producing cows and cattle breeds. He said that free vaccine facilities will be provided in all central district and educational level veterinary hospitals established by the Department of Livestock and Veterinary Development.

The PM AJK said that the government was planning to start poultry production program for widows and disabled people. The funds of Rs.1 billion 10 crores have been allocated for the Electricity Department. "During the next financial year, 1141 HT Poles, 3881 LT Poles will be installed and 26 thousand 500 new connections will be provided to the remaining population of 1 lakh 26 thousand of Azad Kashmir", he added.

The Prime Minister said that five hundred acres of uncultivated land will be made cultivable in the agricultural sector. The Wildlife Breeding Centers/Zoos at Saran Pir Chinasi, Banjosa and Mangala and Patika Wildlife Park would be redeveloped on modern lines, he maintained.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the AJK government would do all that was in the best interests of the people and the state. The technical education was being promoted to eliminate unemployment. "IT centers and vocational training centers will be established in all districts", he added.