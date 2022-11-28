UrduPoint.com

All Options To Be Used To Stop PA Dissolution: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 07:59 PM

All options to be used to stop PA dissolution: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that all options would be used for stopping dissolution of the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that all options would be used for stopping dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to the media after parliamentary committee meeting of the PML-N, chaired by Hamza Shehbaz at Model Town on Monday, she said that in the Punjab Assembly, the PTI and the PML-N votes were equal in number, adding that Imran Khan had failed in all his moves so far and he would also fail to get dissolved the provincial assembly.

The PML-N spokesperson said that there was a constitutional tenure of all assemblies, which should not be altered.

She said that the PML-N would not let assemblies dissolved. She said, "We have seen what the PTI did over the matter of resignations in the National Assembly.

"Azma Bukhari said that the PTI parliamentarians were forced to tender resignations. Why the people of Punjab should suffer for one person's wishes, she questioned. She said that if certain people wanted to tender resignations, they might do so, and by-polls would be held on the vacant seats.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that the PML-N would use all options to ensure that assemblies complete their constitutional tenure. He said that ally parties would be consulted over the matter of vote of no-confidence motion and the Punjab governor could ask the CM to seek a vote of confidence. He said, "Many PTI parliamentarians do not want dissolution of the assembly."

