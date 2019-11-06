UrduPoint.com
All Ordinances To Be Laid In House Shortly: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday told the Senate that the government would lay all ordinances in the House in two to three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday told the Senate that the government would lay all ordinances in the House in two to three days.

Responding to a point raised by leader of the opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, the minister said efforts were being made to lay the ordinances.

Earlier, speaking in the House, the opposition leader said the government did not give any date to lay the ordinances. It was a constitutional requirement to lay ordinances, he added. He also endorsed the viewpoint given by former Chairman Senate, Raza Rabbani.

Speaking on a point of order, Raza Rabbani said the government could lay ordinances even in the requisitioned session after completion of other business.

