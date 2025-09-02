All-out Arrangements Being Employed To Accommodate Affectees:Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Tuesday said that all-out arrangements were being employed to facilitate and accommodate flood-affected people in southern Punjab.
Talking to media after reviewing the flood situation,he reaffirmed that Punjab was at the beck and call of the masses during the current emergency.
He informed that Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz was monitoring the situation and rescue operations after visiting the flood-affected areas.
The district administration was fully engaged in helping the affected people through all possible means,he added.
The minister said rescuers were risking their lives to protect people and livestock from flood-hit areas,while efforts were being made to provide food,medicines and seasonal clothes without delay.
He said data on damaged houses,livestock and crops was being compiled,while hospitals were on high alert to facilitate patients,especially those from affected areas.
MPA Osama Afzal,DC Salma Salueman and other district officers were present on the occasion.
