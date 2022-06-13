UrduPoint.com

All Out Effort Being Made For Livestock Promotion: Secretary

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

All out effort being made for livestock promotion: Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Arshad Hussain Bugti on Monday said that the government was making all out efforts for the promotion of livestock in Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a visit to the offices of Sibi Beef and Research Center, Civil Veterinary Hospital and Deputy Director Livestock in Balochistan.

Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Arshad Hussain Bugti said"Beef and Research Center Sibi is the largest research institute in Balochistan where Australian Drought Master and cross breed of Balochistan Bhag Nadi has been introduced." "The production of high breed animals on the banks of Sibi and Nadi rivers is certainly a symbol of the growth of livestock," he added.

Secretary Livestock said"The provincial government is trying its best to promote livestock in the province.

" Expressing his concern over the animal's disease, he said that in the last three months, a number of animals have been killed in Balochistan due to a dangerous and deadly disease called Lumpy skin.

"Specialists and veterinarians of the Livestock Department are working day and night to ensure the vaccination and spraying of the animals." About Eid ul Azha preparation, he noted"Livestock doctors will set up medical camps in animal mandis to vaccinate the animals and will ensure spraying.""The Sibi Cab Research Center needs to be upgraded with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment in research laboratories," he maintained.

Earlier, Provincial Secretary Livestock was briefed about the Research Center.

Related Topics

Balochistan Drought Visit Sibi All Government Best

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

20 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

25 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

31 minutes ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

43 minutes ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

2 hours ago
 Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

Dust storm passes through Balochistan, says PDMA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.